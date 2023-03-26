The Grace Christian Grizzlies get revenge and dominate the 3A Boys Basketball Title Game

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this same game last year, the Nome Nanooks shocked the Grace Christian Grizzlies. This time around, the only thing that was shocking was how dominant Grace Christian was, defeating the Nanooks 64-33.

The Grace Christian Grizzlies have been beating opponents in all divisions this year and part of that has to do with their senior leadership. Nearly their entire starting five are seniors and have been playing together for years, something you can see right from the opening tip.

The Grizzlies showed just that on the biggest stage in the biggest game of the year, coming out and taking a 20-point lead after the first half. In last year’s match-up the Nome Nanooks, held right with the Grizzles and ended up beating them in the final seconds of the game. That scenario couldn’t have looked further away this year.

The Nanooks came out firing in the third quarter, trying to get back into it, but no matter what they did, they couldn’t overcome the size and skill of the Grizzlies.

“It’s pretty special,” said senior Sloan Lenfter. “Basketball is temporary, four years for high school anyways. To be able to do it with the group of guys we had...this year our deal this year was ‘unbreakable’ which is written on our chest and regardless of the outcome, we surrender the outcome, so it’s basketball but ultimately, it’s a brotherhood that we built,” said senior Sloan Lentfer.

Grace Christian has been having a storybook year, winning nearly every big tournament they entered, many of those being 4A tournaments, even winning the Alaska Airlines Classic against big teams from out of state. Despite all of that success though, it’s not the actual basketball that Lentfer is going to take with him.

“I’'ll remember my teammates, basketball. I will forget about all the emotions, but every single teammate I want to call in 10 years and hang out and stuff and that’s what I’ll remember,” said Lentfer.

With a ton of senior talent graduating, it is hard to say what the Grace Christian boys basketball team will look like next season, but for this season there is no doubt they were the best 3A team in the state by a wide margin.

