The Grace Christian Grizzlies win program’s first 3A Girls State Basketball Title

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What the Grace Christian girls basketball team lacks in experience they make up for with talent. Without a single senior on the team, the Grizzlies broke out of their championship hibernation to win the program’s first-ever girls 3A girls basketball state championship.

The Grizzlies came out firing in the first quarter, sophomore guard Ella Boerger hitting some big threes in the first half to help Grace build a lead. The Mt. Edgecumbe Braves wouldn’t go away though. Candace Dull showing up as one of the players hitting big shots and playing tough defense to get the Braves back into it.

Late in the third quarter, the game seemed to take a turn. The Braves had momentum on their side but eventual ‘Player of the Game’ MJ Van Der Horst put an end to that with big bucket after big bucket. After that, it was another sophomore’s turn to shine. Sophie Lentfer handling the ball and scoring like a senior in the fourth quarter.

“Honestly I don’t think it’s, like, hit me yet. It felt like a normal game out there, just like, more fans. This is like one of the craziest experiences I think I have ever experienced especially in basketball. It’s just surreal. It doesn’t feel real right now. We worked so hard to get here. It’s just amazing,” said Sophie Lentfer.

The packed Alaska Airlines Center was making noise until the final buzzer sounded and the Grace Christian Grizzlies won their first-ever 3A girls state basketball championship 49-38.

“Super exciting, super stressful at the same time, so I told my wife this morning when we left the house, I’ve got a suit on and I’m either going to a wedding or a funeral, right?”said Grace Christian Girls Basketball Head Coach Pete Johnson. “But it’s a wedding. It’s a celebration.”

This championship feels a little different than others. Normally, the team that wins is full of senior leadership playing in their last game. For the Grizzlies, this entire team will be back next year and with a state championship under their belt, you have to imagine they’ll only get better.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.