Sunshine and storminess

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the most part, sunshine dominated the sky across Southcentral on Saturday after some lingering early morning snow showers and fog in spots. Sunglasses were definitely a favored accessory as the increasingly higher sun angle allowed for greater reflection of that sunlight off some freshly fallen snow. Despite all the sun, the high temperature at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport only reached 31 degrees Saturday afternoon -- 4 degrees below average. Overnight, there will be some high clouds to filter out the stars, planets, and aurora (high activity again), but temperatures will still manage to drop down well into the teens, also below average.

Sunday begins the transition from calm to unsettled weather as high and mid-level clouds move into the region. Temperatures will be similar to, if not a few degrees warmer, than Saturday with light winds.

Those clouds are associated with a large storm system, the center of which is over Siberia and headed toward the Chukchi Sea, and is responsible for a large swath of strong winds, snow, and rain pelting the Aleutians and western Alaska on Saturday. Winds gusted to 90 mph at Cape Lisburne and Kuslivak, with 81 mph gusts in Shaktoolik and Red Dog Dock, and 71 mph in Teller northwest of Nome.

Numerous blizzard, winter storm warnings, and winter weather advisories have been issued for coastal and interior sections of northwest Alaska and the western Arctic Coast through early next week. The storm is expected to bring wind gusts as high as hurricane force (74+ mph) with snowfall totals of 4 to 10 inches through Monday. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 1 to 2 feet for the Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. The combination of the heavy snow and strong winds will make for extremely difficult and hazardous conditions, reducing visibilities to less than one-quarter mile for several hours.

Southeast will enjoy plenty of sunshine for both Sunday and Monday afternoons, once morning fog burns off. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s, with southern locales possibly rising into the lower 50s once winds die down on Monday.

Wherever your weekend adventures take you, enjoy, and stay safe.

