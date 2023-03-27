The Anchorage Christian School Lions win state...again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you count the covid season that didn’t technically have a state championship tournament, the Anchorage Christian Girls have won seven straight state titles dating back to 2017.

In a rematch of the championship game last season, the Anchorage Christian School Lions took on the Wasilla Warriors. The Lions are currently on an over 100 game winning streak thanks to their great team chemistry and the fact that they have the highest scoring Alaska girls basketball player in history on their side in Sayvia Sellers.

The Wasilla Warriors are anchored by strong guard play and 6′5″ sophomore center Layla Hays who is really starting to shine on both sides of the ball. Going into the game, many people would say that a win for Wasilla would be just to keep the score within ten points, but Wasilla didn’t get that memo. They came out and played ACS straight up, keeping it to a nine-point game at halftime.

“It was a really close game, the whole time. I’m just glad that my team pulled it off. It’s what we worked for all season,” said Sellers.

Eventually the talent of Sellers and the rest of the ACS squad started to pile on. Sellers had 32 points and junior Nyamach Mathot had 8 big points that came at just the right time. The final score was 57-38, however the game felt much closer than that and is one of the closest games ACS has played all season.

“It’s a little different obviously,” said ACS girls basketball Head Coach Chad Dyson. “It’s a different group of kids that come out compete and work really hard, so it’s special every year, but I think it’s most special for the freshmen to be able to experience that at a high level.”

The Lions have made a name for themselves as the premier school to go to if you want to win in girls basketball. Even with their star player Sayvia Sellers graduating and going to play D1 basketball at the University of Washington, their reign of championships doesn’t look like it will end soon with tons of talent on their roster.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.