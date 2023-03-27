The East Thunderbirds flew under the radar all year, but ended on top

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Everyone knew the East Anchorage Thunderbirds were good, but no one knew they were going to be state-champion good. After losing numerous all-state seniors last season, they reloaded with a perfect mix of seniors and underclassmen.

Last year, East’s season was ended by South High School with a game winning shot in the final seconds of the 4A championship game.

This year a completely different story, taking a 29-16 lead into halftime over the number one-seeded West Valley Wolfpack. The turning point in the game was the 20-5 run the Thunderbirds went on in the second quarter, capped off by a buzzer beating layup before going into the locker room.

In the third the Wolf pack made some adjustments and started to claw back into the game, but East head coach Chuck Martin was playing his own game, having his team stall the ball for certain stretches of the game, much to the chagrin of the crowd. Pleasing the crowd doesn’t win you state championships though and the move ultimately proved to be right when West Valley made a late push but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

The East Anchorage team stormed the court after the final buzzer sounding, taking the 4A boys basketball state championship 53-48.

“Man, it’s great being here with all the seniors leaving last year, all the seniors leaving this year, we are a very young team. Just very emotional but last year we lost to a buzzer beater and this year we won by five. This is great,” said East Anchorage junior Akeem Sulaiman.

At no point during the season did the 4A basketball world point to East Anchorage being the number one team in the state. Even the East Anchorage team admitted they had much to work on before they could get to that point. At the end of the day though, the Thunderbirds put together all the pieces at the right time and made a run that will go down in the record books with the rest of East Anchorage’s rich basketball history.

“I don’t even know what to think, wow, this is crazy. I didn’t expect this,” said sophomore Muhammad Sabally.

While East is going to be graduating quite a few contributing seniors, sophomore breakout star Sabally is here to stay, scoring 20 points in the championship game.

