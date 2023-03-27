Police investigation wraps up in Peters Creek neighborhood

PETERS CREEK, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to the scene of an active investigation early Monday morning in a Peters Creek neighborhood.

Police said the scene was cleared shortly after 9 a.m.

Members of the Anchorage Police Department said no roads were closed around Tulwar Drive, but advised the public to avoid the area if at all possible. If they must be in the area, police said listen to officer instructions.

The department also said officers were using a “variety of tactics and tools,” including the use of drones.

Anchorage police are on the scene of an active investigation early Monday morning in a Peters Creek neighborhood. (Mike Nederbrock/Alaska's News Source)

This story has been updated with additional information.

