Warmer weather returns to the state through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A brief cool snap was with us this weekend, where temperatures struggled to break freezing at times. Although it was still a nice weekend, clouds and warmer weather are set to make a return through the week. Much of this week will feature highs well into the 30s and lower 40s across Southcentral, with daily highs remaining roughly 5 to 8 degrees above average. While we’ll spend most of the day on the drier side, there’s a slight chance for some snow showers into the night.

Widespread snow and areas of wintry mix are already occurring through the Interior and into Southwest Alaska. With temperatures set to warm well above freezing today for many areas, a transition to a wintry mix will occur. This will also open the door for light accumulation of freezing rain. Up to a tenth of an inch is possible through parts of the state, which could lead to very slick road conditions at times.

As the system continues to march east across the State it will lead to an increase chance for snow for parts of Southcentral into the night. However, a ridge of high pressure to our south will eat away most of the moisture before it builds into the region. The better opportunity for any snow will be through the valley and further north. Depending on the onset of moisture, there could be a brief shot for some wintry mix into the night. For locations that do manage to see snow, light accumulation will occur.

While much of the state is dealing with cloud coverage, Southeast is catching a break. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, sunshine and warm conditions can be expected to start off the work week. Temperatures could top out near 50 through the Southern Inner Channels into the afternoon hours. Southeast can expect to see a gradual increase in clouds with a wintry mix occurring by Thursday.

Looking ahead to April, there are still signs that some colder weather will return to the state, just in time for Easter.

Have a wonderful end to March!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.