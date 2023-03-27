Western Alaska storm slows its advance, but spreads clouds into Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine was still abundant across Southcentral on Sunday, but was filtered from time-to-time by high clouds. Those clouds are associated with a large storm system impacting western Alaska this weekend with strong, gusty winds, snow, and rain. Fortunately, winds Sunday ranged between 30 to 50 mph, which is significantly down from the 50 to 90 mph gusts recording along the immediate coast on Saturday.

The storm system will slow its eastward advance on Monday, with much of the snow and rain confined to inland Interior Alaska between the Alaska and Brooks Ranges, including McGrath, Nenana, and Fairbanks. Numerous winter weather alerts remain in effect for these areas.

Some snow, mixed with rain, is expected to arrive into Southcentral late Monday evening through Tuesday morning. No accumulation is expected from the Mat-Su through Anchorage and across the western Kenai. Temperatures will be warmer than the weekend with afternoon highs flirting with 40 degrees across many locations.

After a bright sunny Sunday afternoon, Southeast will again see some areas of morning fog, followed by a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will span the 40s, with Yakutat at 41 degrees and Ketchikan at 49 degrees for forecast highs.

