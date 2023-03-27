Western Alaska storm slows its advance, but spreads clouds into Southcentral

Western Alaska storm slows down, but spreads clouds into Southcentral
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine was still abundant across Southcentral on Sunday, but was filtered from time-to-time by high clouds. Those clouds are associated with a large storm system impacting western Alaska this weekend with strong, gusty winds, snow, and rain. Fortunately, winds Sunday ranged between 30 to 50 mph, which is significantly down from the 50 to 90 mph gusts recording along the immediate coast on Saturday.

The storm system will slow its eastward advance on Monday, with much of the snow and rain confined to inland Interior Alaska between the Alaska and Brooks Ranges, including McGrath, Nenana, and Fairbanks. Numerous winter weather alerts remain in effect for these areas.

Some snow, mixed with rain, is expected to arrive into Southcentral late Monday evening through Tuesday morning. No accumulation is expected from the Mat-Su through Anchorage and across the western Kenai. Temperatures will be warmer than the weekend with afternoon highs flirting with 40 degrees across many locations.

After a bright sunny Sunday afternoon, Southeast will again see some areas of morning fog, followed by a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will span the 40s, with Yakutat at 41 degrees and Ketchikan at 49 degrees for forecast highs.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One side of the topic say the show is inappropriate for kids, the other side says the show is...
Church Militant Resistance prays rosary outside Russian Jack drag show
Privately owned aircrafts taxi on the Wasilla Airport's runway.
Wasilla Airport users face potential fee increases
UAA hockey backing new campus athletic complex
UAA hockey backing new campus athletic complex
Wells Fargo Bank Robber, March 23, 2023
Suspect in Anchorage Wells Fargo bank robbery taken into custody
The Northern Lights dance in the sky above Arctic Village, as captured by Candice Ross.
Geomagnetic storm causes high aurora activity over Alaska

Latest News

Avalanche Awareness Day in Turnagain Pass
Avalanche Awareness Day in Turnagain Pass
Sunshine headlines southern and eastern areas of the state while a large storm impacts northern...
Sunshine and storminess
Sunshine headlines southern and eastern areas of the state while a large storm impacts northern...
Sunshine and storminess
Big Spring storm - JP 03-24-23
Alaska gets stormy and sunny weekend weather