Anchorage police say woman, child dead in apparent homicide-suicide

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman in the Mountain View neighborhood on Tuesday took her own life and the life of a 3-year-old boy, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

In a news release, police wrote the woman called police dispatch shortly after 10:30 a.m. and declared she was “going to cause harm to herself.”

Shortly after the first officer arrived on the scene, in a parking lot on Mountain View Drive, the woman turned a firearm on herself.

The press release states, “the 3-year-old male in the car with her was also injured.” The woman and child were inside a vehicle.

“Officers performed life-saving measures on the victims until medics arrived and took over,” police wrote. “They were transported to hospitals where they were each declared deceased a short time later. Crime Scene is responding to process the area. There are no major road closures.”

If you are considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or the Alaska Careline at 1-877-266-4357.

