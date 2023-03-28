Anchorage Vote Centers open for in-person voting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Vote Centers for the April 4 municipal election opened Monday in three locations: the Loussac Library, City Hall and Eagle River Town Center (Chugiak-Eagle River ballots only).

Vote centers offer an opportunity for people to vote in person, but Election Administrator Jamie Heinz said there are several things that voters can do there, including dropping off completed ballots or getting a ballot if one wasn’t received in the mail.

“If a voter lost or damaged their ballot or ballot return envelope, they can certainly come here and ask for replacements of those at vote centers,” Heinz said. “And if voters just prefer to vote in person, they can come vote at a vote center.”

Heinz said as of Friday afternoon about 12,900 of the 199,500 ballots that were mailed to registered voters had been returned to the election center, that’s a little more than 6%. On Tuesday, workers will begin scanning the ballots that have been received, although the actual tabulation of results will occur on election evening.

Anchorage Vote Centers’ Hours

Weekdays, March 27-April 3, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, April 2, noon-5 p.m.

Election Day (April 4), 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

