Anchorage Vote Centers open for in-person voting

Anchorage Vote Centers open for in-person voting
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Vote Centers for the April 4 municipal election opened Monday in three locations: the Loussac Library, City Hall and Eagle River Town Center (Chugiak-Eagle River ballots only).

Vote centers offer an opportunity for people to vote in person, but Election Administrator Jamie Heinz said there are several things that voters can do there, including dropping off completed ballots or getting a ballot if one wasn’t received in the mail.

“If a voter lost or damaged their ballot or ballot return envelope, they can certainly come here and ask for replacements of those at vote centers,” Heinz said. “And if voters just prefer to vote in person, they can come vote at a vote center.”

Heinz said as of Friday afternoon about 12,900 of the 199,500 ballots that were mailed to registered voters had been returned to the election center, that’s a little more than 6%. On Tuesday, workers will begin scanning the ballots that have been received, although the actual tabulation of results will occur on election evening.

Anchorage Vote Centers’ Hours

  • Weekdays, March 27-April 3, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 2, noon-5 p.m.
  • Election Day (April 4), 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are on the scene of an active investigation early Monday morning in a Peters...
Police investigation wraps up in Peters Creek neighborhood
One side of the topic say the show is inappropriate for kids, the other side says the show is...
Church Militant Resistance prays rosary outside Russian Jack drag show
U.S. Army Paratroopers, "Arctic Angels," assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th...
400 ‘Arctic Angels’ land in Fort Wainwright for Forcible Entry Operation exercise
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Privately owned aircrafts taxi on the Wasilla Airport's runway.
Wasilla Airport users face potential fee increases

Latest News

National statistics indicate that Black veterans are less likely to seek mental health care...
Bringing awareness to suicide among Black veterans in Alaska
A 9.2 magnitude earthquake devastated Southcentral Alaska 59 years ago on March 27, 1964 - Good...
Remembering the March 27, 1964 Good Friday Earthquake
Shirley Mae Staten Springer, Executive Director Keys To Life
Making a difference using arts to help heal hearts
MF- ANC Almanac 03-27-23
Multiple chances of snow for Alaska