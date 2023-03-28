Man arrested in Mountain Village homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Mountain Village man was arrested and taken into custody for his alleged involvement in a homicide, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

In a dispatch, troopers wrote that around 1:45 p.m. Friday they received a report from the village’s tribal police officers of a homicide at a Mountain Village residence. The police officers reported they had 34-year-old Darren Peterson in custody in connection to the homicide.

An investigation by troopers in St. Mary’s and the Western Major Crimes Unit found that 35-year-old Larry Andrews, of St. Mary’s, died from multiple gunshots to his body.

Peterson on Saturday was taken to court in Bethel, where he was arraigned on the following charges: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree misconduct involving weapons, fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons and third-degree assault. Troopers say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the homicide.

Next-of-kin notification procedures are complete. Troopers say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

