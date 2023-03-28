Multiple chances of snow for Alaska

March is coming to a close with rounds of rain and snow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

This week will see the month of March come to a close, and April around the corner.

There is still a couple of chances of snow for the state and Anchorage is included in the possibility.

Stormy weather will work its way across the interior tonight, with warnings and advisories still in place as a result. Blowing snow and snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches through Tuesday morning across interior and Brooks Range locations.

A large low pressure systems kicks up the snow and rain, and strong winds through the Aleutians. And it will affect southwest Alaska by Wednesday. It is this storm system that also brings Anchorage the second chance of snow this week on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Storms will take a break next week as April gets underway. But snow is still possible during the month of April too.

Hot spot: Klawock, 55 degrees.

Cold spot: Point Hope, 5 degrees.

