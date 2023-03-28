Seasonal afternoons to come with one more round of snow this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across parts of Southcentral Alaska this morning, with light accumulation occurring. With temperatures holding near freezing, you’ll want to use extra caution on the roads. While the snow today will do little to bump our seasonal amounts up, Anchorage is only 4.1 inches away from achieving 100″ for the first time since 2011-2012.

As the snow clears out of the region by mid-morning, we’ll begin to see the clouds break away. Temperatures will warm quite nicely into the upper 30s later today, with some locations managing to warm into the lower 40s. It’ll be a seasonal stretch of weather through much of this week as afternoon highs stay in the 30s and overnight lows dip into the 20s.

While we do manage to stay dry for the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday, an incoming storm from the west will bring another round of snow Wednesday night into Thursday. While the parent low will stay near the Seward Peninsula, a new low will form off of Lake and Peninsula. This will help pull in more moisture across Southcentral Wednesday night into Thursday, with a few inches of snow looking possible. On average, we’ll likely see 1 to 3 inches of snow, with higher amounts through Turnagain Pass, Whittier and Portage Valley.

Snow is set to come to an end by Thursday afternoon, with just lingering snow into the evening hours. As the snow clears out, the rest of the week will remain fairly quiet with highs warming into the upper 30s.

Enjoy the mild week ahead!

