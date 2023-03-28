Security camera captures the moment a tornado hit a high school

Shocking video shows the ceiling of the school building being ripped off by strong winds.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMORY, Miss. (Gray News) – A security camera at a high school in Mississippi caught the moment a tornado hit the campus.

Sam Strickland, the IT director for the Amory School District, posted the video on social media.

Despite the damage seen on camera, Strickland said he didn’t want to give parents and students the false impression that the whole school was damaged or destroyed.

Strong storms swept through Mississippi Friday, leading to the deaths of at least 21 people, according to officials. Dozens of other people were injured.

The National Weather Service in Jackson said the tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

