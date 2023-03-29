Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate

Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working on a vehicle fire on Tuesday.(Jasmine Lotts | KWTX)
By KWTX staff, Tommy Witherspoon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating a crash that killed a firefighter and injured two troopers.

KWTX reports a volunteer firefighter was killed on Tuesday after the crash occurred on Interstate 35. He was identified as 60-year-old Edward Hykel.

Texas officials said the 60-year-old worked as a volunteer firefighter for 16 years and in the Public Works Department.

“He was a valuable asset to the city of West and was a great employee,” West Mayor Tommy Muska said. “I can’t say enough about his attitude about work and life. He just had a get-it-done attitude.”

Authorities said troopers were providing traffic control along with firefighters from the West Fire Department, who were working a vehicle fire, on the interstate near mile marker 354 Tuesday afternoon.

However, a driver of a tractor-trailer disregarded the traffic control devices and struck the fire truck and two patrol units on the highway, officials said.

Hykel was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities said the two troopers involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials gave no immediate word if the truck driver was arrested in connection with the crash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are on the scene of an active investigation early Monday morning in a Peters...
Police investigation wraps up in Peters Creek neighborhood
Alaska State Troopers
Man arrested in Mountain Village homicide
Federal and state prosecutors have dropped all criminal charges against a former Anchorage...
Criminal charges dropped against former Anchorage police officer accused of assaulting cyclist
U.S. Army Paratroopers, "Arctic Angels," assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th...
400 ‘Arctic Angels’ land in Fort Wainwright for Forcible Entry Operation exercise
While sellers are currently in a perfect position to sell quickly, many times above the asking...
Experts discuss tight housing market at ‘Make it Monday’ forum in Anchorage

Latest News

West was driving past a pair of dumpsters when he noticed something odd. According to a...
Man saves moose choking on a plastic bag
MF-Avalanche Danger 03-28-23
Spring snow is still a factor
Homicide investigation underway in Scenic Foothills woman’s death
Woman’s death in Scenic Foothills being investigated as a homicide
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville
Anchorage woman rebounds from roof collapse with second business location
Anchorage woman rebounds from roof collapse with second business location