Larger, more concentrated number of building failures compared to recent years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A rash of roof collapses and failures this winter has prompted the Municipality of Anchorage to issue updated guidance on what to look for and ways residents can prevent such problems.

The acting building official for the Municipality of Anchorage says said he’s aware of six roof truss failures in Anchorage this winter but added are likely ongoing failures in roof trusses that they are not aware of.

Officials like Municipal Engineering Services Manager Ross Noffsinger, are emphasizing the importance of addressing these issues before it’s too late.

“There are likely failures out there — not collapses, but failures — ongoing failures that we’re not aware of,” Noffsinger said. “Building owners might not be aware of them.”

Noffsinger says there’s been a larger number of building failures this spring than they have seen in recent years. The municipality is not inspecting any buildings, so it is up to the business owners and operators to inspect their buildings.

“I think we definitely saw a larger number — or more concentrated number of failures this year in March than we have seen probably going back to the winter of 2012 when we had all that snow,” Noffsinger said. “There has been other failures through the years, but they’ve been so random and sporadic that we didn’t connect that we have this type of problem going on with the roof trusses and metal gang nail plates.”

The spate of roof failures in Anchorage began Feb. 17 when the roof of a CrossFit gym in a Taku-Campbell neighborhood came down, killing one woman. Since then, a clothing thrift store on Ingra Street collapsed on March 4, a transmission shop on Dowling Road had its roof collapse on March 5, and an unoccupied building suffered a roof collapse off the Old Seward Highway on March 10.

The roof of the Palmer Library also caved in on Feb. 15, giving Southcentral Alaska a total of five separate building roof failures this spring.

Security cameras picked up the moment the roof collapsed at a clothing thrift store in Anchorage on March 4, 2023.

At the last Anchorage Assembly meeting, Eagle River/Chugiak representative Kevin Cross emphasized the importance of being proactive when it comes to roof failures and investigating these issues ahead of time.

“I would just highly encourage the public to get involved and realize that this can be a very significant issue and these roofs are collapsing at a fraction of the load weight they were designed to hold,” Cross said.

So far, truss failures have been occurring in commercial construction built in the 1970s and 1980s. City officials have identified the problematic issue as wood roof trusses with metal gang nail plates.

“This is just a failure of buildings over time and it’s just a small flaw in the design,” Cross said.

The municipality recommends that any building that falls under those parameters should have snow and ice removed from the roof as soon as possible. Noffsinger says they are still working on a long-term solution.

“The answer is for the building owners to inspect their building to see they have this type of construction and then to have their building evaluated by a structural engineer,” Noffsinger said. “If their building falls within the parameter that we’ve issued the guidance on — until the building can be proved to be safe, you know, it’s guilty.”

Noffsinger believes that to the engineering community, the problem is becoming obvious and they think they have a good grasp of what the problem is. Now they just want people to check their buildings and design a fix for it, if necessary.

Example of a truss failure (Municipality of Anchorage)

