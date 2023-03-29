Officers make surprise stop to celebrate 7-Eleven employee’s birthday

Police in Florida stopped in at a 7-Eleven to surprise an employee with birthday gifts.
Police in Florida stopped in at a 7-Eleven to surprise an employee with birthday gifts.(Volusia County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTONA, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida dropped into a convenience store to surprise an employee on his birthday last week.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of its officers with Chris, an employee at a 7-Eleven in Deltona.

Chris was celebrating his birthday, and the officer stopped by to give him a card and gift card.

In the Facebook post, the officer said they wanted to thank Chris for “being a friendly face on many late nights.”

As of Tuesday, March 28, the Facebook post has received almost 5,000 reactions and hundreds of comments expressing support.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are on the scene of an active investigation early Monday morning in a Peters...
Police investigation wraps up in Peters Creek neighborhood
Alaska State Troopers
Man arrested in Mountain Village homicide
Federal and state prosecutors have dropped all criminal charges against a former Anchorage...
Criminal charges dropped against former Anchorage police officer accused of assaulting cyclist
U.S. Army Paratroopers, "Arctic Angels," assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th...
400 ‘Arctic Angels’ land in Fort Wainwright for Forcible Entry Operation exercise
While sellers are currently in a perfect position to sell quickly, many times above the asking...
Experts discuss tight housing market at ‘Make it Monday’ forum in Anchorage

Latest News

Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’
A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy...
Boy Scouts’ $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Video shows guards walking away during fire that killed 40