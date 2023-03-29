Scientists find secret ingredient in da Vinci paintings

Footage shows the Leonardo da Vinci paintings Mona Lisa and Salvator Mundi. (CNN, Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings may have had a secret ingredient.

According to a new study, “old masters” like da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli and Rembrandt may have used egg yolk in their oil paintings.

Trace quantities of protein have been detected in the classic paintings.

While it was originally believed to have been from contamination, researchers now say it was intentional.

They say adding egg yolk could tune the properties of the oil paint in drastic ways, such as showing age and brush strokes differently.

It would also make the paint more resistant to humidity.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in the Mountain View neighborhood on Tuesday took her own life before also apparently...
Anchorage police say woman, child dead in apparent homicide-suicide
Federal and state prosecutors have dropped all criminal charges against a former Anchorage...
Criminal charges dropped against former Anchorage police officer accused of assaulting cyclist
Homicide investigation underway in Scenic Foothills woman’s death
Woman’s death in Scenic Foothills being investigated as a homicide
Anchorage woman rebounds from roof collapse with second business location
Anchorage woman rebounds from roof collapse with second business location
Alaska State Troopers
Man arrested in Mountain Village homicide

Latest News

This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills
Footage of da Vinci paintings Mona Lisa, Salvator Mundi
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Pope Francis at Rome hospital for planned medical tests, Vatican says
Anchorage has already experienced multiple wood truss failures this year. Some have resulted in...
Larger, more concentrated number of building failures compared to recent years