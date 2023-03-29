Snow through Thursday, with sunshine to follow into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Few clouds through the night allowed for temperatures to drop into the low to mid 20s this morning. With the cool start to the day and clouds expected to quickly build in through the afternoon hours, temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler than previous days. We’ll still manage to climb into the mid 30s today, although we won’t really fell much of the warmth as overcast skies build into the region. This comes ahead of our next weather maker, which will bring snow to Southcentral.

While the parent low will stay over the open waters of the Bering Sea, a new low will form just east of Kodiak. This will help pull in more moisture for coastal regions, where up to 4+ inches could fall through Whittier and Portage Valley. Slightly lower amounts will fall in surrounding areas, with Anchorage likely picking up 1 to 2 inches of snow into Thursday. While we’ll see some light snow through the valley, the further you move away from the coast, the lower your snowfall totals will be.

Snow will continue into Thursday, before drier conditions makes a return. As the low to our south moves eastward, it will open the door for more sunshine to return to Southcentral. We’ll end the week with highs in the mid to upper 30s and partly cloudy skies.

Following several days of dry weather for the Panhandle, widespread rain and snow returns to the region through the day Thursday. This will lead to a wet end to the work week, with drier weather looking possible through the first part of next week.

