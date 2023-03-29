Spring snow is still a factor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A light snowfall for Anchorage, but temperatures rising into the upper 30s melted that away by midday. Areas of the city were seeing temperatures hit the 40 degree mark.

A large winter storm is impacting the west coast Tuesday night with blizzard conditions.

Winter weather advisories are in place for coastal communities, bracing for winds gusting up to 40 mph and up to 6 inches of snow along the Kuskokwim and Yukon Deltas.

The Kenai Peninsula will see clouds increasing overnight from this same storm, with a chance of snow tomorrow, along with Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valleys. Don’t worry too much about shoveling or plowing though, snowfall amounts will be light to no accumulation. In fact, a second low pressure forms just south of the region, and that will bring in a more widespread precipitation event on Wednesday night to Thursday. Snow falling overnight will likely melt through the morning.

Southeast Alaska will see continued mild weather heading into mid-week.

Hot spot: Klawock, 51 degrees.

Cold spot: Selawik with 11 below zero.

