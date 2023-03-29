Woman’s death in Scenic Foothills being investigated as a homicide

Woman's death in Scenic Foothills being investigated as a homicide
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a woman’s death in the Scenic Foothills neighborhood as a homicide, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, the woman was found inside a home on Saturday on Ragged Top Circle with injuries to the upper and lower body.

APD responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Saturday after the Anchorage Fire Department was already providing medical support. The woman was taken to the hospital; she was declared dead on Monday.

Police originally said Saturday that they “contacted everyone believed to be involved in this investigation and are not looking for anyone at this time.”

