2 dead in Parks Highway collision in Houston

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people died in a head-on collision on Wednesday evening on the Parks Highway, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers wrote at approximately 5:30 p.m. both AST and the Palmer Bureau of Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a report of a head-on collision at Mile 59 of the Parks Highway near Zero Lake Road in Houston.

“At this point in time it is (known) that one vehicle did cross the center line and strike head-on with the vehicle,” trooper Peter Frederick said at the scene of the wreck.

Authorities say a 2005 Honda Pilot and a 2001 Chevrolet Pickup collided head-on.

“Both drivers were declared deceased on scene and were the only occupants of the vehicles. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts,” troopers wrote.

Troopers closed both lanes of travel on the highway while investigators examined the crash site.

