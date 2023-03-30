Alaska sees winter storms as March ends

Storms move on by the weekend
Alaska sees winter storms as March ends
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A round of snow is expected for Southcentral through Thursday. This storm formed over the last 24 hours, but is part of a series that has affected the Aleutians and west coast.

Interior — snow — some freezing rain-winter weather advisories.

Southcentral will see snow move in overnight. The highest chances of heaviest snow occur for the east side of the Kenai Peninsula to Prince William Sound. Daytime highs will warm to above freezing, so wet and heavy snow could end up melting.

The storm front to affect Southcentral still trails well to the south and into the Gulf of Alaska. As it sweeps east, rain will push into Southeast communities for Thursday. But it will start off overnight as a wintry mix over the northern portion of the region, before mixing with and turning to rain by mid-morning.

Hot spot: Ketchikan, 50 degrees.

Cold spot: Deadhorse with 13 below zero.

