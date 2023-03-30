Alaskan Vietnam veteran shares war stories on 50th anniversary of troops leaving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which also marked the 50th anniversary of U.S. combat troops leaving Vietnam.

The day was another chance to pay tribute to and honor those who served in Vietnam. In Alaska, veterans who fought for their country reflected on the tragic time spent in the Vietnam War half a century ago.

Ted Trueblood, who fought in the war, said the change in attitudes over the years of how troops were received upon returning home have warmed his heart.

“50 years ago today, our last troops came home,” Trueblood said. “That’s a great day.”

Trueblood describes the war as a long and bitter experience for those who were in combat and for the United States as a whole. Even after the war ended, those who came home were not always given the warm welcomes that troops in previous conflicts received.

“To have a negative reception when you came back is just hard to believe,” Trueblood said.

For the United States, the Vietnam War was among the longest and most unpopular military engagements in the country’s history, resulting in the loss of 58,220 American lives, according to the national archives.

Trueblood was an infantry lieutenant in the 1st Brigade long-range reconnaissance patrol in the 4th Infantry Division, in charge of young soldiers from all over the U.S. He was often so worried for his men that he was not fearful for himself.

“I was too worried about how the guys were doing and were they taking cover, and did we have air support or artillery, or whatever we needed and were they okay? Was anyone wounded?” he said. “That consumes your feelings pretty fully. You just don’t have any time to think about being afraid.”

He said at first, he had a hard time getting his men to wear their helmets.

After a bullet grazed one of his soldier’s helmets, he said he had no trouble getting them to wear them.

“It’s pretty heavy and hot and sweaty,” Trueblood explained. “When we went over to pick him up, all he had was a big bruise on his forehead because the steel pot (helmet) stopped the bullet.”

Trueblood says that with guerilla warfare, it was hard to tell who was on your side and who wasn’t.

“There was combat anywhere was possible,” he said. “That’s pretty disconcerting, so you had to be on alert all the time.”

The conflict forced troops to learn on the job and adapt to a different type of warfare.

“You’re all alone and you’ve got to be a team and everyone’s got to work together. You’re all brothers in combat,” Trueblood said. “You’ve got to be a team and look out for one another.”

In the end, he believes his men and himself were lucky.

“My biggest positive feeling is that all of my guys came home,” Trueblood said while tearing up.

As Trueblood looks back at his time in Vietnam, he said he is glad that times are different.

“It’s nice that it’s changed now, and we now recognize the service of all of those who’ve participated and have a recognition, a memorial day,” he said. “It was not easy. It was a tough, tough struggle.”

