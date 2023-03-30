Dashcam video shows teen leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase

A texas teen has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash. (Source: KTRE)
By Mack Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a teenager has been arrested after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase.

KTRE reports that 17-year-old Kevin Olalde was taken into custody early Tuesday morning by Lufkin police after speeding and crashing a Ford Mustang.

Police shared dashcam video of the incident that they say shows Olalde ignoring their commands to stop after taking off during a traffic stop.

Lufkin police said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph with the 17-year-old driver using multiple travel lanes at high rates of speed.

According to authorities, they were able to use a spike strip on the vehicle’s tires, but the driver continued speeding.

Eventually, Olalde ended up losing control of the vehicle and rolled several times before coming to a stop. A passenger was ejected in the crash as he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The underage passenger was checked at a hospital before being released to his parents, police said.

Authorities said Olalde was booked into the Angelina County Jail. He is facing charges of felony resisting arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in the Mountain View neighborhood on Tuesday took her own life before also apparently...
Anchorage police say woman, child dead in apparent homicide-suicide
Federal and state prosecutors have dropped all criminal charges against a former Anchorage...
Criminal charges dropped against former Anchorage police officer accused of assaulting cyclist
Homicide investigation underway in Scenic Foothills woman’s death
Woman’s death in Scenic Foothills being investigated as a homicide
According to James West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely and foaming at the...
Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag
Anchorage woman rebounds from roof collapse with second business location
Anchorage woman rebounds from roof collapse with second business location

Latest News

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift.
Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three...
Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in somber vigil
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three...
Nashville, first lady gather to remember school shooting victims