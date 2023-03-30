Grandmother fatally shot while visiting family for her grandson’s funeral

A grandmother was shot to death while visiting her family in Maryland for her grandson's funeral.
By Rafael Sanchez-Cruz
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WUSA) – Tragedy struck a Maryland family a second time in less than a week when a 62-year-old grandmother was fatally shot outside her family’s home.

The family of Lidia Chinchilla de Carrillo said she flew in from El Salvador for her grandson’s funeral.

The grandson, 25-year-old Moises Martinez, had just died Saturday after a car crashed into his vehicle.

Patricia Carrillo, the victim’s daughter, said her mother had only been in town for one day.

“She wanted to stay with her family and support me,” Patricia Carrillo said.

Lidia Chinchilla de Carrillo was gunned down just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in front of their home, which is not far from the Washington D.C. line.

The family said the grandmother was shot inside of a car as she was pulling into the neighborhood.

Patricia Carrillo said she initially thought her mother was having a diabetic crash after hearing five gunshots. After examining the vehicle, however, her husband noticed two bullets had gone through the passenger’s seat.

Lidia Chinchilla de Carrillo was shot once in the back. She died a short time later at an area hospital.

“A beautiful, beautiful mother,” Patricia Carrillo said.

The Carillo family said they have no idea why their family was targeted.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is offering up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest in the shooting.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in the Mountain View neighborhood on Tuesday took her own life before also apparently...
Anchorage police say woman, child dead in apparent homicide-suicide
Law enforcement examines the scene of a car crash in Houston, Alaska.
2 dead in Parks Highway collision in Houston
A former employee of the State of Alaska has been sentenced for possessing over a million...
Eagle River man sentenced for possession of 1.2 million images of child sexual abuse
According to James West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely and foaming at the...
Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag
Homicide investigation underway in Scenic Foothills woman’s death
Woman’s death in Scenic Foothills being investigated as a homicide

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden calls to revive bank regulations that Trump weakened
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters at the Liberal Party's...
Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after 3-month stint in Florida
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
A judge blocks the U.S. health care law mandate that insurers cover some preventive care; the...
Judge blocks US health care law mandate on preventive care