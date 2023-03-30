Hundreds of communities called during the tsunami emergency warning test

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State Emergency Operations Center held its annual tsunami communication test Wednesday morning. It’s part of the state’s way of being ready in the event of an emergency by following its golden rule of plan and prepare.

“What we will do is ensure that the message gets out to the communities by our alternate communication alert and warning programs,” said Claude Denver, the response manager with the State Emergency Operations Center.

After the test was done, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management began calling communities alongside the Aleutian Chain and Southern Alaska. In total, Denver said, they contacted around 100 communities, making three to four calls to each community.

“What we’ll do is reach out to them and make sure they received the message from the Tsunami Warning Center and then follow up with what actions are going to be taken by the community at this time,” Denver said.

Then Denver collected all the feedback. He later determined some improvements were needed.

“We are aware some areas of the state did not receive the tsunami test and we are actively working to find out who and why. Some areas, like Southeast Alaska, did receive the test message,” Denver said.

Denver said more details should be coming in the upcoming days.

