March ends on a seasonal note

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow showers have fallen across parts of Southcentral Alaska through the night with most of the activity occurring near coastal regions. Inland locations have managed to stay mostly dry, as the area of low pressure is a bit further to the south. This means a few things for Southcentral through the remainder of your Thursday.

Snowfall totals will be lower for much of Southcentral.

On average, all of Southcentral will see anywhere from a trace to 2 inches of snow. Higher amounts look possible through Portage Valley, where up to 4+ inches could occur.

As the low shifts to the east, northerly winds will pump in slightly cooler conditions and could lead to some breezy weather into the afternoon and evening hours.

Despite the lack of snow this morning, Anchorage is still sitting at 96″ for the season, enough to make it the ninth-snowiest season on record. This could prove problematic if we see a rapid warm-up in April, as our snow depth is still sitting around 28 inches.

As the low shifts to the east, it will end the dry and sunny weather that Southeast Alaska has been dealing with. By mid-morning into the early afternoon, areas of wintry mix and snow will begin to build through the Northern Inner Channels, with locations to the south getting in on the action a little later. A few inches of snow is expected for parts of Southeast through the day, with a few inches possible in some locations. However, as temperatures quickly warm near 40 through the day, we’ll see a quick changeover to a wintry mix and rain. This will eat into snowfall chances for many locations throughout the day and could lead to some slick roads.

Looking ahead into the weekend, drier conditions look to return to the region. Southcentral will begin to dry out Friday, while Southeast will dry out into Saturday. Both regions will see some sunshine return with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Have a wonderful end to March!

