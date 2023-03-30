Palmer library finds temporary home following roof collapse

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Palmer Public Library has found a new, temporary home after its current building experienced a roof collapse back in February.

The new building, located on the corner of East Arctic Avenue and North Bonanza Street, was formally occupied by Great Northern Engineering. According to the city’s director of community development, Brad Hanson, Palmer has entered into a one-year lease with the option of renewing as needed.

“Our goal here is just to be able to provide the library services to the community,” Hanson said.

On Feb. 15, part of the roof of the library collapsed with seven people inside. No one was injured during the incident, but the library’s doors have been shut ever since.

According to the library’s director, Beth Skow, some personnel have been able to access the structure to retrieve parts of the collection that were not damaged. Due to the lack of heat and electricity in the building, workers have been dressing up in winter gear and using headlamps to achieve this.

The collapse mainly occurred in the children’s section of the library, and most — if not all — of that collection suffered extreme water damage. Skow said they are working to rebuild the children’s collection with the help of community donations.

“There are many people who are donating to the Friends of the Palmer Library to become members,” Skow said. “We mean a lot to a lot of people.”

While in its temporary setup, the library will keep highly circulated materials in its new location available for same-day check-out, while also accessing a second storage facility that will house less circulated items that can be requested for check-out, albeit with a possible delay of a day or more.

Because the new facility wasn’t designed as a library different sections will be located in different rooms with a computer area located on the second floor.

“We’ll do the best we can with the services we used to provide,” Skow said. “We’re going to have places for people to use computers, check out laptops, check out books and DVDs and audiobooks — but it’ll just be a smaller, smaller footprint.”

Skow said it’s not clear just how long the library will operate out of the new location, and said it could be up to two to three years as a determination of the main building has yet to be made.

The library is currently in the process of moving furniture and materials into the new location and is aiming to open its new doors sometime in May.

