Arctic and non-Arctic countries share their views on Arctic security

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Numerous international panelists gathered Thursday for the session “Geopolitics, Climate and Russia: Security in a Changing Arctic” at the Arctic Encounter Symposium at the Dena’ina Center.

The panel discussion was led by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies (TSCASS) and brought together panelists from Poland, Denmark, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Well, really the conversation was about international security and the rather tenuous situation that we face both from a climate perspective, in the rapidly changing environment, both in and out of the Arctic — but also the security situation in Europe in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Matt Hickey, TSCASS Associate Director for Strategic Engagement.

Panelists shared their views on how the Russia-Ukraine War has impacted their respective countries in addition to sharing how they want to manage the growing tensions. The array of voices on Thursday, Hickey shared, highlights how the Arctic is becoming a global centerpiece of discussion.

“This is really an international story and the contributions from across the board, from NATO countries, non-Arctic NATO countries and non-Arctic countries around the world are going to contribute to the solutions of preserving a free and prosperous Arctic region,” Hickey said.

“I think the takeaway today is that countries both share and have different opinions on what the future of the Arctic look like,” Hickey said. “The divergence revolves around where and when to potentially — at least their taking about — re-engaging with Russia. That’s one area where we see a difference in opinions.”

