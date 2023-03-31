CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to flour

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked to flour.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about a salmonella outbreak linked to flour.

Investigators are working to identify which brands are included.

As of Thursday, a dozen people have been sickened across 11 states. Three of them had to be hospitalized.

The CDC warned that any unbaked flour can have germs in it, like salmonella.

The agency said you should not eat raw dough or batter and that even a small amount can make you sick.

The CDC said to be sure to cook your foods thoroughly. It’s even warning against homemade playdough using raw flour. It said to use heat-treated flour instead.

Signs of salmonella illness include high fever, diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement examines the scene of a car crash in Houston, Alaska.
2 dead in Parks Highway collision in Houston
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
A former employee of the State of Alaska has been sentenced for possessing over a million...
Eagle River man sentenced for possession of 1.2 million images of child sexual abuse
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
Photo of Donald Trump
Alaska political figures react to news of Trump indictment

Latest News

Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Tornado emergency issued for Little Rock and nearby areas
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
Donald Trump plans to surrender to New York authorities next Tuesday to comply with a grand...
What's next after Trump's indictment
Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary, calls for justice