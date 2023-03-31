Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial

FILE - Fox News commentator Sean Hannity speaks during an interview at Fox News Studios, March...
FILE - Fox News commentator Sean Hannity speaks during an interview at Fox News Studios, March 16, 2023, in New York. Tucker Carlson, Hannity and Bret Baier are among the stars that both Fox News and the voting machine company suing it for defamation have signaled could testify if the explosive case heads to trial next month.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and RANDALL CHASE
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A voting machine company’s defamation case against Fox News over its airing of false allegations about the 2020 presidential election will go to trial after a Delaware judge on Friday allowed a jury to decide whether the conservative network aired the claims with actual malice, the standard for proving libel.

Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled that neither Fox nor Dominion Voting Systems had presented a convincing argument to prevail on whether Fox acted with malice without the case going to a jury. But he also ruled that the statements Dominion had challenged constitute defamation “per se” under New York law. That means Dominion did not have to prove damages to establish liability by Fox.

“The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that (it) is CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true,” Davis wrote in his summary judgment ruling.

The decision paves the way for a trial start in mid-April.

Dominion is suing the network for $1.6 billion, claiming Fox defamed it by repeatedly airing false claims about the company’s machines and its accompanying software. Court records and testimony revealed that many Fox hosts and executives didn’t believe the claims but continued to air them.

Fox has said it was simply covering very newsworthy allegations. The coverage fed an ecosystem of misinformation surrounding former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020 that has persisted ever since.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement examines the scene of a car crash in Houston, Alaska.
2 dead in Parks Highway collision in Houston
According to James West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely and foaming at the...
Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
A former employee of the State of Alaska has been sentenced for possessing over a million...
Eagle River man sentenced for possession of 1.2 million images of child sexual abuse
Photo of Donald Trump
Alaska political figures react to news of Trump indictment

Latest News

Air Force at JBER starting new arctic survival program
Air Force at JBER starting new arctic survival program
Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista...
Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog
Marine Maj. Joshua Mast and his wife, Stephanie, arrive at the circuit court, Thursday, March...
US Marine’s adoption of Afghan war orphan voided
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Tornado slams Little Rock, smashes rooftops, flips vehicles