Juneau man dies after house fire

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, March 31, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A 51-year-old Juneau man was pronounced dead after being pulled from a burning home Thursday afternoon.

The Juneau Police Department said in a release that the man — who was not named — was reportedly inside the house on Engineers Cutoff Road, off the Glacier Highway, when emergency responders got the call shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Members of Capitol City Fire and Rescue and Juneau police found the unconscious man inside the home — fire officials described it as a two-story log cabin — after arriving, moved him out of the structure and began life-saving measures.

Police say the man never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene, and say his family has been notified.

It was unclear at the time of publication what he died from, but police said the investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway. Fire Marshal Daniel Jager said the fire appears to have started on the first-floor kitchen, but said a cause has still not been determined. Jager said smoke alarms were in the home and in working condition.

A 51-year-old Juneau man was pronounced dead after being pulled from a burning home Thursday afternoon.(Google Maps/Alaska's News Source)
