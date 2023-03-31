Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township. (Source: New Jersey State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN) – A dramatic rescue of a 4-year-old boy in New Jersey was caught on camera.

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township.

The 4-year-old boy and his black lab had wandered away from their house and were missing for more than an hour.

While searching the woods, Trooper Ian Emmi and the child’s mother finally heard the boy off in the distance.

He was found about half a mile from his house, officials said. You can hear him tell the trooper through tears, “I lost my shoe.”

Thankfully, the terrified child was found safe and in good health with his dog by his side.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement examines the scene of a car crash in Houston, Alaska.
2 dead in Parks Highway collision in Houston
According to James West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely and foaming at the...
Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
A former employee of the State of Alaska has been sentenced for possessing over a million...
Eagle River man sentenced for possession of 1.2 million images of child sexual abuse
Photo of Donald Trump
Alaska political figures react to news of Trump indictment

Latest News

Air Force at JBER starting new arctic survival program
Air Force at JBER starting new arctic survival program
This undated photo shows Evelyn Dieckhaus a student at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn....
Mourners gather for 1st Nashville school shooting funeral
Sophia Negroponte, 30, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Former US intel director’s daughter gets 35 years for murder
Juneau Police Department, JPD
Juneau man dies after house fire
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornado slams Little Rock, smashes rooftops, flips vehicles