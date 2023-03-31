Sunshine swings in to start April — no joke

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just one lone winter weather advisory affected Alaska on Thursday evening.

The eastern Beaufort Sea coast will see winds gusting to 50 mph, with lower visibility to a half-mile or less at times.

The jet stream is south of mainland areas, but swings north in the Gulf of Alaska. A ridge of high pressure pops up and into the Southcentral and Southwest parts of the state over the weekend. This is the break that returns sunshine to the southern parts of the state.

On the other hand, a storm dropping out of the arctic hits Northwest coasts with snow and gusty winds Saturday. Advisories could be issued prior to the storm’s arrival.

Another strong low pushes north to impact the western Aleutian Chain on Saturday, spreading to the central Aleutians into Sunday. Rain will be the major precipitation type, along with gusty winds.

Hot spot was Haines on Thursday, hitting a high of 43 degrees. Cold spot was Point Thomson with 12 below.

