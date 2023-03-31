Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire

A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By KXII staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII/Gray News) - Officials in Texas say a $1 million Powerball ticket will soon expire if not claimed.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket matched five numbers (19-25-48-55-60) that were drawn on Oct. 22, 2022. It was purchased at a market in the area, but the $1 million prize has not yet been claimed.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The deadline to claim the prize from the October drawing is April 20 at 5 p.m. local time.

Officials said a ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize after the expiration on the 180th day following the draw date.

“We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires,” Grief said.

Unclaimed prizes revert to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement examines the scene of a car crash in Houston, Alaska.
2 dead in Parks Highway collision in Houston
A woman in the Mountain View neighborhood on Tuesday took her own life before also apparently...
Anchorage police say woman, child dead in apparent homicide-suicide
A former employee of the State of Alaska has been sentenced for possessing over a million...
Eagle River man sentenced for possession of 1.2 million images of child sexual abuse
According to James West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely and foaming at the...
Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag
Homicide investigation underway in Scenic Foothills woman’s death
Woman’s death in Scenic Foothills being investigated as a homicide

Latest News

Anchorage Assembly passes ‘clean slate’ proposal with amendments
Anchorage Assembly passes ‘clean slate’ proposal with amendments
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Anchorage school bond would pay to replace or repair leaky roofs
Anchorage school bond would pay to replace or repair leaky roofs
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
Sustainable Fisheries discussed at Arctic Encounter Symposium
Sustainable Fisheries discussed at Arctic Encounter Symposium