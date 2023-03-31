Welcoming in April with some sunny weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some lingering snow showers are occurring this morning across Southcentral Alaska with the potential for up to half an inch of snow in some locations. Most locations, however, should only see a trace of snow to up to a dusting. The low pressure system responsible for the snow is still in the eastern Gulf of Alaska and slowly pulling to the south and east. This is redirecting all of the moisture into Southeast Alaska, where widespread rain and areas of wintry mix is possible throughout the day.

As the low continues to pull out of the region, we’ll see clearer and drier conditions build back into Southcentral. There is the possibility that we could see some peeks of sunshine today, however, the better opportunity for clearer skies arrives overnight into Saturday.

The weekend is shaping up to be quite nice for Southcentral. With plenty of sunshine expected through Sunday, we’ll see daily highs approach 40 degrees in most spots. With temperatures steadily warming we could see our snow depth dwindle by 2 to 4 inches before Monday. Our average melt-off is April 15, which doesn’t look likely to happen anywhere near that date. The best forecast is that the snow will be depleted by the end of April and the beginning of May.

With a brief return to clearer skies, the mornings the next few days will dip back into the 10s and 20s for much of Southcentral, with daily highs steadily warming well into next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

