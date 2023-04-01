Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison

Officials say Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a South Carolina maximum security prison. (Source: WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Former attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of a maximum security prison.

WCSC reports the state’s corrections department made the decision on Friday after Murdaugh’s reception and evaluation process was complete.

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences in the killings of his wife and son at the family’s rural hunting property in Colleton County.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Protective Custody Review Board reports it met this week to make a recommendation for a statewide protective custody classification for Murdaugh.

The four-member board included SCDC security, mental health and classification experts, the agency said.

“Inmates in this unit have validated protective concerns and are placed in a specialized unit to separate them from the general population,” the agency said in a statement. “Their location is not disclosed for safety and security reasons.”

According to the department, the unit currently houses 28 inmates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement examines the scene of a car crash in Houston, Alaska.
2 dead in Parks Highway collision in Houston
According to James West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely and foaming at the...
Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
Photo of Donald Trump
Alaska political figures react to news of Trump indictment
A former employee of the State of Alaska has been sentenced for possessing over a million...
Eagle River man sentenced for possession of 1.2 million images of child sexual abuse

Latest News

The Arctic Encounter Symposium of 2023 hosted a panel of health experts as well as developers...
Health and wellness in rural communities discussed at Arctic Encounter Symposium
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 1 dead
Anchorage assembly members are starting the conversation about what a permanent shelter in...
Anchorage assembly members begin "clean slate" approach to shelter options
Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash
A tornado has plowed through Arkansas’ capital and surrounding areas, reducing rooftops to...
Tornado damage in Wynne, Arkansas