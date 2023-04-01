April starts with sunshine in Southcentral; stormy weather for the corners of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Friday started with scattered areas of light snow. The National Weather Service forecast office measured 0.2″ of snow bringing the seasonal snowfall total to 96.2″, which is 22.6″ above the 30 year normal. Only 3.8″ is needed to reach 100″, which has occurred 8 other times since official records began in the early 1950s. On average, Anchorage receives 4″ of snow in April. 27″ remain on the ground following the greatest depth of 36″ that occurred the night of February 13-14.

Fortunately, no snow this weekend as high pressure builds in from western Alaska. Dry air associated with it means sunshine by late morning through the afternoon after some early morning clouds and fog. Temperatures all across Southcentral will be seasonable throughout the first weekend of the month with lows ranging from near 20 and highs in the upper 30s to lower 40. Yes, our gradually melting of snow will continue, but watch out for slick spots in the morning.

The low pressure that brought Southcentral’s snow showers to end the week brings a continuation of scattered showers to Southeast to start the weekend. On Friday, Ketchikan picked up Expect rain in the population centers with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Some wet snow will fall in the higher elevations, especially outside Skagway and Haines along the Klondike and Haines highway, respectfully, on Saturday. Sunday will feature improving conditions with more sunshine for central and southern locations while a few showers hold on across northern areas.

March ended sunny and quiet along the entire west coast of the state, but that will change for the start of April as a storm system moves across the Bering Strait, spreading 1″ to 3″ of light snow, but wind gusts as high as 30 mph will cause and blowing and drifting snow further reducing visibilites from the coast to the Interior as the weekend progresses. Morning clouds and fog give way to afternoon sunshine from the North Slope to the arctic coast with morning lows ranging from the mid single digits below zero to the mid single digits above.

Rain continues across the central and western Aleutians on Saturday but sunny skies for the Alaska Peninsula and Southwest. Temperatures will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.