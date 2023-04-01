Governor signs bill fast-tracking relief for SNAP benefits

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, March 31, 2023.
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a fast-track bill on Friday that could accelerate the processing of thousands of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) cases.

The Dunleavy administration announced Friday in a press release the governor signed the FY23 Fast Track Supplemental Budget (H.B. 79), which will direct $11.5 million to the health department’s Division of Public Assistance and the state’s Office of Public Advocacy.

Previous: Fast-tracking relief for SNAP among latest supplemental budget recommendations

The majority of the funds — $6.8 million in state and federal funds — will go toward hiring more public assistance eligibility technicians to help the recertification process of thousands of Alaskans seeking SNAP benefits. At a Senate Finance committee on Monday, DPA Director Deb Etheridge said there are still approximately 2,000 cases left for the department to process.

“We are thankful for the Governor’s support and the Legislature quickly passing the fast-track budget supplemental bill,” Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg said. “This funding will help the Division of Public Assistance hire additional eligibility technicians and contractors to prepare for Medicaid Redetermination and address the public assistance backlog, including SNAP benefits.”

The remaining $4.7 million will go toward hiring attorneys to service “vulnerable or indigent Alaskans in need of competent legal representation.”

“By signing this bill, we are addressing the needs of thousands of Alaskans by ensuring fair and speedy trials and seeing to it that there is food on the table,” Dunleavy said.

The legislation is effective immediately.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement examines the scene of a car crash in Houston, Alaska.
2 dead in Parks Highway collision in Houston
According to James West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely and foaming at the...
Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
Photo of Donald Trump
Alaska political figures react to news of Trump indictment
A former employee of the State of Alaska has been sentenced for possessing over a million...
Eagle River man sentenced for possession of 1.2 million images of child sexual abuse

Latest News

The Arctic Encounter Symposium of 2023 hosted a panel of health experts as well as developers...
Health and wellness in rural communities discussed at Arctic Encounter Symposium
Anchorage assembly members are starting the conversation about what a permanent shelter in...
Anchorage assembly members begin "clean slate" approach to shelter options
Air Force at JBER starting new arctic survival program
Air Force at JBER starting new arctic survival program
Experts discuss tight housing market at ‘Make it Monday’ forum in Anchorage
Experts discuss tight housing market at ‘Make it Monday’ forum in Anchorage