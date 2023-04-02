Fugitive couple arrested in Mexico; 5 missing children recovered

Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken...
Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken into custody last week, according to the U.S. Marshals. The couple are charged with aggravated murder, four counts of child rape and child assault.(Source: U.S. Marshals Service via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington state couple, who were on the U.S. Marshals Service’s top 15 Most Wanted fugitives list, have been arrested in Mexico.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 34-year-old Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken into custody last week. The couple are charged with aggravated murder, four counts of child rape and child assault.

The criminal charges come after two of Casian-Garcia’s daughters, ages 3 and 8, were found abandoned in Tijuana in late 2020. Authorities believe the couple were sex trafficking the girls, as both showed signs of severe physical and sexual abuse.

The body of the girls’ 7-year-old brother, who authorities say was likely tortured to death, was found in rural Washington in early 2022.

Five children were with the couple when they were arrested. All of them had been listed as missing and endangered. They’ve been returned to the U.S. and placed in protective custody.

The couple remain in Mexico pending extradition to the U.S.

U.S. Marshals believe they fled the country after learning they would face charges.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anchorage man faces 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2018 murder.
Anchorage man pleads guilty to 2018 murder
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a fast-track bill on that could accelerate the processing of...
Governor signs bill fast-tracking relief for SNAP benefits
Anchorage votes graphic
Extended interviews with candidates for the Anchorage Assembly
According to James West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely and foaming at the...
Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag
Photo of Donald Trump
Alaska political figures react to news of Trump indictment

Latest News

A burned-out shell of a school bus is all that’s left after a fast-moving fire that broke out...
School bus driver praised for helping 23 students off burning bus
A California school bus driver is being credited with helping to get nearly two dozen students...
23 students escape school bus fire that left only burned-out shell
As the season ends at Hilltop, they hold their second sink or swim pond skim.
Pond Skim
Almost 200 hundred students submitted projects for the Alaska Science and Engineering Fair.
Science and Engineering Fair