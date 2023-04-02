Indigenizing education with University of Alaska representatives and education leaders

Several representatives from the University of Alaska system and educational leaders spoke in a panel on Indigenizing education.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Several representatives from the University of Alaska system and educational leaders spoke on a panel about Indigenizing education throughout Alaska on Friday at the Arctic Encounter Symposium.

Discussions centered on how indigenous perspectives can be implemented in education and what the benefits would be for students.

“Our education systems really need to take into account how we understand the world and the knowledge that we have that’s oftentimes thousands of years deep,” Dr. Charlene Stern, Vice Chancellor, University of Alaska-Fairbanks said.

The Co-Chair of Gwich’in Council International and educator Edward Alexander also spoke on how important it is to bring cultural values into the education system.

“They should have a great feeling of wellbeing as they become educated, as they, as they’re learning more and more about their own culture, histories, ways of being and have self-determination,” Alexander said.

Alexander also mentioned the issue he sees with schools being the largest employer in many communities around Alaska and how that should be changed.

“That shouldn’t be so. It should be a generator for other kinds of economic activity. There should be thriving communities all over Alaska,” Alexander said.

Dr. Michele Yatchmeneff from the University of Alaska-Anchorage spoke on the Alaska Native Science and Engineering program, which is free for those within the program.

“Now students starting in that program at eighth grade can actually get their high school diploma and their bachelor’s in five years,” Yatchmeneff said.

Stern gave more of an idea as to how the colleges with the University of Alaska system are providing more opportunities for indigenous learning.

“We have degrees in Alaska Native studies, rural development, Indigenous Studies, tribal governance, rural human services. We offer a broad range of indigenous relevant programs,” Stern said.

In 2025, UAF plans to begin construction on the Troth Yeddha’ Indigenous Studies Center, which would house Indigenous Studies programs.

“It’s not about the facility for us. It’s about what is the facility going to help us do to maximize our impact? And that is working with students. That’s revitalizing our languages. That’s re-normalizing our cultures within academic setting,” Stern said.

Stern said that the center is currently in its fundraising stage and has gathered 5 million dollars out of its 40 million dollar goal so far.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to James West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely and foaming at the...
Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag
An Anchorage man faces 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2018 murder.
Anchorage man pleads guilty to 2018 murder
Photo of Donald Trump
Alaska political figures react to news of Trump indictment
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a fast-track bill on that could accelerate the processing of...
Governor signs bill fast-tracking relief for SNAP benefits
Law enforcement examines the scene of a car crash in Houston, Alaska.
2 dead in Parks Highway collision in Houston

Latest News

The Arctic Encounter Symposium of 2023 hosted a panel of health experts as well as developers...
Health and wellness in rural communities discussed at Arctic Encounter Symposium
An Anchorage man faces 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2018 murder.
Anchorage man pleads guilty to 2018 murder
Arctic encounters symposium 2023 concluded Mar. 31, 2023
Insights on climate realities concludes Arctic Encounter Symposium
Two firefighters chainsaw a downed tree in a wooded area on JBER as part of a Sawyer...
Alaska firefighters receive tactical wildland fire training