New appointees for ADF&G Boards of Game and Fisheries announced by Governor Mike Dunleavy

Governor Mike Dunleavy announced in a press release that he has appointed new members to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Boards of Fisheries and Game.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM AKDT
The appointments are set to begin their terms on July 1, 2023, as the current members of their respective boards with expiring terms vacate their seats on June 30th, 2023.

Those who are set to take their newly appointed seats are Gerad Godfrey from Eagle River, Chairman of the FirstNet Tribal Working Group; Greg Svendsen from Anchorage, a member of the Barker Ranch Board of Directors; and Mike Wood of Talkeetna, Matanuska-Susitna Borough Fish and Wildlife Commission Chair.

They will be replacing Vice Chair of the Board of Fisheries John Jensen From Petersburg and has served on the board since 2003, McKenzie Mitchell of Fairbanks, and Mike Heimbuch from Homer.

Meanwhile, at the Board of Game, both Jacob Fletcher from Talkeetna and Stanley Hoffman from Bethel are being reappointed for new terms. Fletcher has served on the board since 2020 and Hoffman since 2008.

David Lorring from Fairbanks is the president of the North American Falconers Association and is set to take Lynn Keogh’s seat on the board. Keogh had previously served two terms with the Anchorage Fish and Game Advisory Committee before taking a seat with the Board of Game.

While those appointed are set to join their boards on July 1, 2023, they are still subject to confirmation by the legislature and will go through hearings based on their appointments. The boards typically reorganize their structure in October when they host their first regular meeting, according to the Board of Fisheries Director, Art Nelson.

