Three storm systems affecting the state heading into the first full week of April

Storms will bring snow, rain and wind to much of the state for the start of the new week.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Storm #1′s moisture will continue to bring scattered showers aross Southeast for the start of Sunday. There will be areas of sunshine, especially during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will reach the middle 40s.

Storm #2 is the one that brought a few inches of snow to western Alaska, as well as blizzard conditions with dangerously low visibility from Kotzebue south across the northern Seward Peninsula coast. The storm will move eastward for Sunday spreading generally 1″ to 3″ of snow across the Interior from the Brooks Range south to the Alaska Range. High temperatures will reach

Some of storm #2′s moisture may arrive into the Matanuska Valley and northern areas of Southeast very late Sunday evening. Clouds will mix with pockets of sunshine for the Susitna Valley, the Kenai, Kodiak Island, and Prince William Sound with high temperatures ranging from the middle 30s to lower 40s.

Storm #3 started spreading rain and wind across the western and central Aleutians on Saturday. Widespread scattered showers and blustery winds can be expected again on Sunday with high temperatures in the 40s but it will feel much colder thanks to the wind.

As the main low crosses into the south-central Bering Sea on Sunday, a piece of energy will break away and cause a new storm system to develop Monday morning near Kodiak Island. That storm (which I guess is #4 now) is forecast to bring snow and rain from the Alaska Peninsula into Southwest and over Kodiak Island. It’s this storm system who’s moisture will be responsible for the next round of light snow throughout the Anchorage area Monday night, then ending Tuesday morning.

The above is 100% “no joke”. Just thought I would clarify this given the date at the time of this writing. 😊

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay safe!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

