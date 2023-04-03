Indigenous Youth Summit hosted in Sitka

SITKA, Alaska (KTUU) - Youth coming from multiple tribal backgrounds across the North American continent came to a summit for Herring, The Rights of Nature, and Tribal Sovereignty in Sitka.

The event was hosted by Tommy Gamble, owner of the Alaska Native Training Academy, who wanted to create a space for Indigenous youth to come together and learn ways to protect the environment.

“Our current legal system that treats nature as property is not going to sustain us and people do have the right to speak for that which they wish to protect,” Britt Gondolfi, Rights of Nature project manager of Bioneers, said.

The event was also a chance for those attending to get exposure to other Indigenous cultures as there were attendees from Hawaii, the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation, United Houma Nation, as well as youth from Sitka and the Yukon.

“It looks like Hawaiians eating you know, sampled whale meat. In this camp, it looks like Tlingit eating Lau pork. And in this camp, it looks like someone from Canada learning how to make gumbo,” Gamble said.

While making connections, those attending the summit were also learning about the process of writing laws and Rights for Nature Laws.

A Rights for Nature Law is a law with the principle of treating nature as an individual and people can be advocates on nature’s behalf, similar to how corporations can be seen in the eyes of law.

“Ours was really just about protecting our water, our rivers, our oceans, to make sure that we have a better future for our land and our environment,” Hawaiian youth Koiahi Punua said.

While those at the summit were preparing for the future, they also looked back on the history of herring, as it has been a vital resource for many Alaska Native Tribes.

“There’s been so much times where they were on the brink of extinction and they kept coming back,” Hawaiian youth Lillian Nahoi said

Several at the summit were able to relate to their histories as Indigenous people.

“As Hawaiians, even right now, there’s not very many of us left, but somehow we keep standing up and we keep persevering,” Punua said.

The Summit was held from March 25th to April 1st. Now that those who attended are home, they look to make an impact and use what they have learned.

“I felt really empowered to go home and try to make new connections and everything because I made friends within like, three hours here, so what kind of difference would it make if I were to take it home,” Hawaiian Youth Angie Nahoi said.

The event was hosted by the Alaska Native Training Academy and the Bioneers Nonprofit. The Bioneers will be hosting another intercultural conversation at the Bioneers conference in Oakland next week. While the Alaska Native Training Academy does not have any more camps officially planned, it is exploring the idea of hosting multiple opportunities in a variety of locations.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.