A long journey with a hope-filled recovery ahead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a long journey. After four months, and one painful missed opportunity, Patrick Holland’s heart transplant was successfully completed on Friday, March 31, 2023. Haley Holland, Patrick’s wife spoke to Alaska’s News Source Sunday afternoon.

“He’s doing better?” she said. “It’s a hard question to answer, because he is, he’s in such bad shape. But he’s in such bad shape, because he just had a heart transplant.”

Haley felt there was reason to be hopeful about Patrick’s recover.

“The heart is doing well inside his chest. He still has to have a balloon pump, which is implanted in his groin, in an artery, and that assists the new heart so that it doesn’t have to work so hard. It assists in the beatings,” said Haley. He also has an external pacemaker to help the new heart beat. “So step by step, as these supports start to be removed, that is when we start to see the real progress. And like I said, he did get the ventilator taken away and that was huge. That was really big,” Haley said.

Haley and the couple’s four children traveled to Seattle on Friday. Haley says having the children there has given her something to focus on.

“In one respect, I regret not being able to sit at Patrick’s bedside 24/7 and sleep in a chair in his room,” Haley said. “But on the other hand, we have these four young people who are completely dependent on me for their mental and physical and spiritual well-being. And both Patrick and I feel that it’s important for me to be there for them.”

After being on the heart transplant list in December, Patrick was originally called for a transplant on December 22, 2022 but an ice storm made it so he couldn’t fly to Seattle in time to get the heart. He relocated to Seattle to be closer to the hospital when the time came.

Haley and Patrick Holland stress the importance of organ donors.

“There’s no more noble a thing to do when, you know, that your time on this earth is limited than to pass on the resources, the organs that have been, that you’ve been blessed with your entire life, to someone who needs them after you’re gone,” said Haley. “So Patrick and I, we just plead with everyone to become organ donors. It’s giving Patrick and I the opportunity to have 5,10, 30 years together because of Andrew [referring to the donor heart] and his family, so we are organ donors, and we ask that everyone else become organ donors.”

