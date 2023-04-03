Mat-Su IDEA Homeschool students tour the Weather Lab

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every other Friday, families in the IDEA Homeschool group in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough meet together for STEAM club.

The class — which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math — is an opportunity for students to get hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math subjects. This month, that included a field trip to the Alaska’s News Source Weather Lab.

From wind patterns to satellite and radar and weather observations, the group saw all the tools Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey uses in the weather center.

Ranging from just toddlers to seniors in high school, these students had great questions for Melissa about weather instruments, storms, and how the water cycle works. Once they got the forecast down, they took it to the green screen to see what it’s like to present the weather forecast to an audience.

You can watch the complete Weather Lab series here.

