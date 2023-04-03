Mat-Su IDEA Homeschool students tour the Weather Lab

From wind patterns to satellite and radar, and weather observations, the group saw all the tools Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey uses in the weather center
Mat-Su IDEA Homeschool students tour the Weather Lab
By Melissa Frey
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every other Friday, families in the IDEA Homeschool group in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough meet together for STEAM club.

The class — which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math — is an opportunity for students to get hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math subjects. This month, that included a field trip to the Alaska’s News Source Weather Lab.

From wind patterns to satellite and radar and weather observations, the group saw all the tools Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey uses in the weather center.

Ranging from just toddlers to seniors in high school, these students had great questions for Melissa about weather instruments, storms, and how the water cycle works. Once they got the forecast down, they took it to the green screen to see what it’s like to present the weather forecast to an audience.

You can watch the complete Weather Lab series here.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Finally — Fairbanks man gets new heart he needed
An Anchorage man faces 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2018 murder.
Anchorage man pleads guilty to 2018 murder
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
Vice Chair of the Board of Fisheries John Jensen is one of the board members with an expiring...
New appointees for Fish & Game announced by governor
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a fast-track bill on that could accelerate the processing of...
Governor signs bill fast-tracking relief for SNAP benefits

Latest News

Mat-Su IDEA Homeschool students tour the Weather Lab
Mat-Su IDEA Homeschool students tour the Weather Lab
LGBTQ pride
Alaskans celebrate, discuss meaning of Transgender Day of Visibility
Alaskans celebrate, discuss meaning of Transgender Day of Visibility
Alaskans celebrate, discuss meaning of Transgender Day of Visibility
To support the Alaska Avalanche School, the Arctic Valley Ski Area held a SkiMo race at the end...
Arctic Valley SkiMo race raises funds for avalanche school