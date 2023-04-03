North Pole man shot, killed in his home by stepson, troopers say

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, April 3, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A man from North Pole was shot and killed at his residence on Saturday.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a 911 call was received shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday night that reported a man had been shot.

When troopers arrived seven minutes later, they found the 52-year-old victim Aaron Ham had been shot at his home in North Pole and died as a result of his injuries.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Fairbanks Major Crimes Unit were also dispatched to the scene and determined that Ham was shot by 23-year-old Logan Bruce, also of North Pole.

Troopers told Alaska’s News Source that Bruce is the stepson of Ham.

Bruce is held on charges of first-degree murder at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Finally — Fairbanks man gets new heart he needed
An Anchorage man faces 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2018 murder.
Anchorage man pleads guilty to 2018 murder
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
Vice Chair of the Board of Fisheries John Jensen is one of the board members with an expiring...
New appointees for Fish & Game announced by governor
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a fast-track bill on that could accelerate the processing of...
Governor signs bill fast-tracking relief for SNAP benefits

Latest News

Juneau Police Department, JPD
Notes appearing to threaten children left in public buildings lead to arrest of Juneau man
FastCast April 3, 2023
Eligibility reviews of Alaskans on Medicaid begin again
Eligibility reviews of Alaskans on Medicaid begin again
Slow warming through the week, with daily rain and snow
Slow warming through the week, with daily rain and snow