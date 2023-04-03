North Pole man shot, killed in his home by stepson, troopers say

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A man from North Pole was shot and killed at his residence on Saturday.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a 911 call was received shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday night that reported a man had been shot.

When troopers arrived seven minutes later, they found the 52-year-old victim Aaron Ham had been shot at his home in North Pole and died as a result of his injuries.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Fairbanks Major Crimes Unit were also dispatched to the scene and determined that Ham was shot by 23-year-old Logan Bruce, also of North Pole.

Troopers told Alaska’s News Source that Bruce is the stepson of Ham.

Bruce is held on charges of first-degree murder at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

