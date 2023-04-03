Reflections from the most influential rabbi in modern history for Education and Sharing Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the spirit of National Education and Sharing Day, the Alaska Jewish Campus in Anchorage is encouraging people to teach ethics, morals and lessons on charity to youth across Alaska. For more than 40 years, presidents, congress, state and local governments, including many in Alaska, have honored the birthday of Rebbe Menachem Schneerson, who’s considered the most influential rabbi in modern history.

“To focus on what the Rebbe wanted people to remember about education,” said Rabbi Mendy Greenberg with the Mat-Su Jewish Center and Alaska Jewish Campus. “Education is not just about academics and preparation for a career, but also about moral and ethical education and values.”

Rabbi Schneerson helped establish about 5,000 Jewish Centers around the world including the Alaska Jewish Campus in Anchorage. Leaders in the Jewish community continue to open Jewish resource centers and places of worship internationally in Schneerson’s honor. Having children put money in a Giving Box ark and donate it as a random act of kindness is one way to celebrate Education and Sharing Day. Greenberg says any container works.

“Everybody should focus on education,” Greenberg said. “Not just about how education is going to self-serve us and prepare us for our career, but how we can be better people, how we can be more selfless, how we can be more giving and dedicated to a cause greater than ourselves. And one of those ideas is through teaching children, teaching ourselves, to do good actions every day which is by giving to charity.”

Education and Sharing Day is celebrated on April 2 which is Schneerson’s birthday. Schneerson would be 121 years old if he was alive today.

