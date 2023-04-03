Slow warming through the week with daily rain and snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Even though the sunshine is quickly coming to an end across Southcentral Alaska, the afternoons will still be nice.

April is the month of the year where we really begin to see winter’s reign come to an end. While there are still chances we could see rain and snow in the coming days, it’s getting harder and harder for snow to accumulate.

This morning the snow depth in Anchorage is still sitting at 27 inches, the deepest snow depth for April since 2004. The average melt-off date is April 15, which likely won’t happen this year. If you’re looking for an estimate on when most of the snow will melt, we’ll likely still have to wait another three to four weeks. Currently, Anchorage is sitting with 96.2 inches of snowfall for the season, making this the ninth snowiest season on record.

There’s a slight chance we could see some flurries into Monday evening, as an area of low pressure moves into the Gulf of Alaska. While the better opportunity exists for those who are near the coast, inland areas will see a slight chance for some snowfall.

In the days ahead, the active weather looks to favor a daily chance for rain and snow. While areas near the coast favor the better opportunity of seeing this, Anchorage and surrounding areas will only see isolated to scattered areas of wintry mix.

For now, residents will be holding with daily highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, although there are signs we could see a cold snap into the weekend. Should colder air surge into the state we’ll be talking about highs only managing to rise into the lower 30s by this weekend.

For now enjoy, what sunshine we will see!

